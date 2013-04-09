Andre Carter re-signs with with Oakland Raiders

Andre Carter told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday that Carter has agreed to a one-year contract that brings the defensive end back to the Raiders. ESPN first reported the story. The team later announced the signing.
Carter played 12 games for the Raiders last season after recovering from a torn quadriceps suffered a season prior with the New England Patriots. Carter recorded 10 sacks during his resurgent season on the Patriots.
"God is good," Carter told Rapoport.
At 34, Carter is not a guy the Raiders want to get a lot of playing time. He joins a thin defensive end position led by Lamarr Houston and ... wait for it ... Jason Hunter. The problem with this bargain shopping: General manager Reggie McKenzie actually needs these bargain pickups to start. This is one of the worst NFL rosters we've seen in years.