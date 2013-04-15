Andre Caldwell calls out Peyton Manning on Twitter

Peyton and Eli Manning converged at Duke University last week to take part in throwing sessions hosted by Blue Devils football coach David Cutcliffe.
Peyton was joined by Denver Broncos teammates Wes Welker, Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas. Broncos backup wideout Andre Caldwell was not on the invite list, which appears to have led to some hurt feelings.
Manning was asked about Caldwell's tweet at the start of voluntary workouts on Monday. Manning explained that Caldwell's exclusion simply was part of a numbers game due to the space constraints at the Duke facility. Manning could take only three teammates, so he chose to invite his three starting receivers.
"I'm excited to see Bubba's competitive attitude there," Manning said. "And I hope he turns that into a productive offseason and can be a productive player for us this year."
Caldwell is a fringe player, coming off a season in which he had single catch in eight games. Caldwell's hand-waving successfully puts him on the map, but "Bubba" probably shouldn't push his luck.