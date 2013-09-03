Andre Brown will be on New York Giants' short-term IR

NFL.com's Kimberly Jones reported the New York Giants will place Brown on injured reserve-designated to return Wednesday, per a person informed of the team's plans. Brown suffered a fractured left leg in the Giants' preseason finale.
Tuesday marked the first day teams could use the short-term IR designation on a player. Brown can return to practice after Week 6 and get back on the field after Week 8.
Because the Giants have a bye in Week 9, that would put Brown in line to make his season debut in a Week 10 matchup against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 10. Brown's knowledge of the timetable is a bit off, as his tweet illustrates.
The injury Brown suffered was to the same leg he broke last November, ending his 2012 season.
Prior to the injury, Brown was in line to be a third-down back in Tom Coughlin's offense. Once he returns, Brown's role will be directly tied to how well David Wilson handles the featured role in his absence.
