Andre Brown should carry load for New York Giants

The Star-Ledger writes that Andre Brown is expected to take the majority of carries for Big Blue in Carolina, not first-round draft pick David Wilson. (Coughlin still has Wilson in his dog house after the rookie's Week 1 fumble.) The Panthers' defense hasn't looked especially good against the run in both of their games. Ramses Barden -- not second-round pick Reuben Randle -- looks likely to step up in Hixon's absence.