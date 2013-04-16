Andre Brown eyes 22-touchdown season with Giants

The New York Giants enter the embryonic stage of a new season without Ahmad Bradshaw, a reality that will create a new backfield pecking order at the Meadowlands.
Popular thinking has David Wilson assuming the featured role, with Andre Brown serving as short-yardage specialist. Given the upside of both running backs, this has the potential to be a very strong pairing.
It all makes sense, but Brown has loftier ambitions.
"I have to outdo last year's stats. Eight touchdowns -- I want 22," Brown said, via the New York Daily News. "I want 1,300 (yards) this year. That's the steppingstone. I have to erase last year's stats and show I can do better."
Brown's stats would have been better if not for a broken leg that ended his season in November and helped bring Wilson out of coach Tom Coughlin's dog house. Brown's attendance at the opening of voluntary workouts served as a very good sign the injury is behind him.
"Third-down back, pass protection, goal line, short yardage -- all that," Brown said. "I can't wait to do it. Because I want to show, other than (scoring) the one-yard touchdown, I want to show more than what I have.
"I feel like I'm a home run hitter, too. As long as I go out there and produce and show the world my versatility, the sky's the limit."
Brown certainly has the ambition. Whether he gets the opportunity is another matter.