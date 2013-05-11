Amy Trask resigns as CEO of Oakland Raiders

CEO Amy Trask informed owner Mark Davis on Saturday that she has resigned from her position with the team. Trask was a longtime confidante of Al Davis, serving the organization for 25 years. Davis passed away in October 2011.
"Having honored a commitment that I made to effectuate a smooth transition and transfer of control, I no longer wish to remain with the organization," Trask wrote in a statement released to the media.
"For over a quarter of a century, it was my honor and my privilege to work for the Raiders. I will forever appreciate the opportunity afforded me by Al Davis."
Trask joined the Raiders in 1987, eventually ascending to the role of CEO in 1997. As pointed out by ProFootballTalk.com, Trask was the only high-level female management figure in the NFL who didn't have a familial tie to ownership.
"Mark Davis, Carol Davis and the rest of the Raiders family would like to thank Amy Trask for her valued contributions to the Raiders for the past 25 years," read a brief statement posted on the team's website. "The Raiders wish her the very best in her future endeavors."
According to SI.com's Jim Trotter, Mark Davis previously had informed Trask she would have a subordinate role under his ownership, making her exit from the franchise less than a surprise.
Trask's statement made no mention of retirement. It could be a matter of time before she takes her knowledge and experience to another NFL team.