Amid 'Suck for Luck' hype, Dolphins find a QB in Moore

The Dolphins started November 0-7 and leading the walk of shame toward Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck.
The idea was that if they could outpace the Colts for the No. 1 overall pick in the April draft, the decade-long search for Dan Marino's replacement finally would be over.
Now Miami has won three straight, and there's a feeling the franchise's passer of tomorrow isn't dressed in Cardinal red, but -- in the person of Matt Moore -- already stringing together wins and shedding the ugly vibe in South Beach.
"Matt's just playing lights out," Dolphins running back Reggie Bush said Monday, according to The Associated Press. "He's playing amazing. He's throwing great balls. He's a leader. He's poised. He is everything you need.
"He's a huge, huge difference-maker -- the reason we've been successful these past few games."
A quick moment of silence for the much-abused Chad Henne, but we can't help but admire Moore's rising moxie in what, just weeks ago, seemed a lost cause.
He's no Billie Beane, Willie Beamen or Wild Thing -- not yet, at least -- but Moore has a once-hapless Dolphins squad winning games and deep-sixing the notion of losing out for a draft pick.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.