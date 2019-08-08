American Airlines to be founding partner for LA Stadium

"Building the best stadium in the world brings with it the opportunity to partner with the best companies in the world," A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, Los Angeles Chargers, said. "While both the Chargers and American Airlines seek to be best-in-class at what we do, what truly makes this partnership a perfect fit is our organizations' commitment to the community. With these shared values as the foundation of this new partnership, we look forward to big things both in 2020 and for years to come."