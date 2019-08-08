American Airlines to be founding partner for LA Stadium

Published: Aug 08, 2019 at 07:26 AM

American Airlines will be a founding partner for LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, LASED announced Thursday.

The agreement includes exclusive naming rights for American Airlines Plaza, a 2.5-acre two-level open-air space that serves as a main entrance into the stadium and an adjacent performance venue. The 10-story plaza will be open to the public year-round, on event days, as well as non-event days.

"As we continue Mr. (Stan) Kroenke's vision to build the premier destination for sports and entertainment at Hollywood Park, we are proud to partner with an industry-leading business such as American Airlines," LASED managing director Jason Gannon said in a statement. "We are both making investments in Los Angeles that will provide fans and customers an elevated experience as they travel, live, work and play."

American Airlines president Robert Isom added: "For decades, Los Angeles has been one of American's most important markets and has played a major role in connecting Southern California to the rest of the world. It is our mission to give our customers the world-class experience they deserve, and we are committed to doing so both at the airport and within the community. It's an exciting time for the City of Angels and for American Airlines."

American, which is the largest carrier at LAX, will continue as the official airline for the Rams and now the Chargers. The airline will have prominent branding during gamedays at the future home of L.A.'s two football teams.

"Building the best stadium in the world brings with it the opportunity to partner with the best companies in the world," A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, Los Angeles Chargers, said. "While both the Chargers and American Airlines seek to be best-in-class at what we do, what truly makes this partnership a perfect fit is our organizations' commitment to the community. With these shared values as the foundation of this new partnership, we look forward to big things both in 2020 and for years to come."

LASED's deal with American was forged by Legends Global Partnerships.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with American Airlines and travel with them to Hollywood Park," Rams COO Kevin Demoff said. "From building playgrounds and rewarding fans with trips to games to flying the team to Super Bowl LIII, American Airlines and the Rams have made quite a team. We are looking forward to continuing to work together to inspire Angelenos to shine bright and reach new heights."

