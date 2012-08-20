Alshon Jeffery told by Chicago Bears to 'play smarter'

Call it a teachable moment for a rookie who has done nothing but impress during training camp.
Chicago Bears wideout Alshon Jeffery was penalized for retaliating during a mini-scuffle with Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall in the Bears' 33-31 victory Friday night. Jeffrey, who had trouble with his temper at South Carolina, ended up ripping off Hall's helmet.
"I'll just walk away next time and go back to the huddle," Jeffery said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "It was just part of the game, just playing physical."
Jeffery has developed on the field faster than expected. He got plenty of time with the starting lineup Friday night and made a few plays in the red zone. He's showed great hands and some big-play ability. He's cutting into the playing time of Devin Hester and Earl Bennett.
"I still have to produce in the games," Jeffery said. "We're going to see how that goes. Whenever your number is called, you've got to make plays."
So far, so good.