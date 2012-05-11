Alshon Jeffery sits out Chicago Bears' practice with leg cramps

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears wanted to get a good look at second-round draft pick Alshon Jeffery playing wide receiver at this weekend's rookie minicamp, but a case of leg cramps led to an abbreviated look Friday.
New offensive coordinator Mike Tice is giving the rookies their first look at his new offense, which he says will attempt to produce big plays and use team speed.
Tice has installed the offense twice with veterans at team meetings that began April 16, and will do so again at upcoming organized team activities and full-squad mini-camp.
The Bears' defense has one less problem to worry about as first-round draft pick Shea McClellin signed a four-year deal Friday.
