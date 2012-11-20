Alshon Jeffery reportedly set to have knee surgery

Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has plenty of talent. It's the staying-on-the-field part that's haunted his rookie season.
The Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday that Jeffery will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on Wednesday morning. It's unknown at this time when Jeffery might be able to return to the lineup.
Jeffery had two catches for 15 yards before he was injured in Monday night's 32-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It was Jeffery's first action after missing four games with a broken hand.
A second-round pick out of South Carolina, Jeffery has 16 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns in six games, two of them starts.
Devin Hester, who filled the void during Jeffery's previous absence, will likely have his role expanded again.