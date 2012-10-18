Alphonso Smith signs with Detroit Lions; Keiland Williams let go

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions signed cornerback Alphonso Smith and released running back Keiland Williams on Thursday.
Harrison: Week 7 predictions
The Lions are desperate for help at cornerback because Bill Bentley and Jacob Lacey missed Thursday's practice. Bentley was held out with a shoulder injury and Lacey because of a concussion.
The Lions originally acquired Smith from the Denver Broncos two years ago for tight end Dan Gronkowski. Smith had three interceptions in 11 games last season, including one start, and has eight interceptions in his three-year NFL career.
Williams had just two carries for 3 yards this season. He has run for 459 yards and five touchdowns in two-plus seasons with the Lions and Washington Redskins.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press