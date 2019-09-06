Allen vs. Darnold, Eli Manning's longevity, Jon Gruden on A.B.

McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2013 and in rushing TDs in 2011. But he's also 31 years old and coming off a 514-yard season in Buffalo. He will not be THE guy in K.C., and everyone involved is fine with that. Quietly, the thought in the building is that McCoy won't be drawing the majority of the attention from opposing defenses for the first time, maybe, in his career, because of the additional presences of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and some guy named Mahomes. In turn, that might allow McCoy to be extremely dynamic in his role, acting as just a piece within a talented offense that Reid told Shady is the fastest he's ever had. And McCoy remembers when Big Red had DeSean Jackson, Mike Vick, Jeremy Maclin and himself all at his disposal at once in Philly.