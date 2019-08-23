Second Antonio Brown helmet grievance concludes

Antonio Brown's second grievance hearing regarding his helmet has been heard.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brown's latest grievance concluded and the independent arbitrator -- the same one as the previous hearing -- indicated he'd have a decision next week, per a source informed of the situation.

Brown, who had his first helmet grievance denied by an arbitrator on Aug. 12, argued in his second go-around that he should be provided the same right as other players in terms of having a one-year grace period to phase out using his helmet. He is claiming the NFL is arbitrarily applying its rules.

The 31-year-old receiver has not played in a preseason tilt with the Oakland Raiders while dealing with the helmet issue and a foot injury.

Hopefully next week's decision will put the helmet saga in the rear-view mirror as the 2019 campaign approaches.