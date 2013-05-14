Alleged Titus Young burglary victim hopes Young gets help

"What happened apparently is he climbed up on the roof and he tried to get in the window. He took a screen off one of the bathrooms up there. He couldn't get it. He climbed down the roof and came down to my balcony in the back, which I usually leave open because it's the second floor. [The police] said 'oh yeah, he's really agile, he's been running around like crazy and he got in the house.'"