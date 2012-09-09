Alfred Morris starts for Washington Redskins

Mike Shanahan would prefer that his plans for the Washington Redskins' backfield remain under lock and key, but that's harder than it used to be in an ever-churning news cycle.
Jeremiah: Key matchups in Week 1
Enticing subplots abound heading into the season's first Sunday, but Daniel Jeremiah identifies five marquee battles. More ...
Dan Hellie of WRC-TV in our nation's capitol reports that rookie Alfred Morris will start at running back Sunday when the Redskins visit the New Orleans Saints.
Morris burst onto the scene during the preseason and made an argument for himself in a crowded backfield that also includes Evan Royster and Roy Helu.
Long-tortured fantasy enthusiasts know better than to overreact to this development, because Shanahan will use a swirl of backfield sets and personnel. That's been his way since the days of early man.
We'll keep an eye out for official word from the team.
UPDATE: Morris did in fact start for the Redskins and gained 3 yards on the first carry of his NFL career.