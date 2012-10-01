Around the League

Alfred Morris: Redskins' other 2012 draft wonder

Published: Oct 01, 2012 at 09:54 AM

Mike Shanahan didn't get off to a great start with the Washington Redskins.

Shanahan's Redskins took up residency in the NFC East cellar in each of his first two seasons with the team. He also publicly staked his reputation behind the relative merits of John Beck and Rex Grossman. This is never a good idea.

But Shanahan appears to have righted the ship in Year 3. Drafting Robert Griffin III managed to be both a no-brainer and a brilliant bit of opportunism by the entire operation.

Darlington: Eagles misunderstood?

Despite a 3-1 record, the Eagles still court a lot of controversy. Jeff Darlington says it's all about perspective. **More ...**

A much-less heralded draft pick also paying big dividends is running back Alfred Morris. A sixth-round steal, Morris delivered yet another strong performance in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His 113-yard effort should lock up a starting job for a guy who was viewed as little more than an insurance policy two months ago.

"I never would have expected for all of this to happen so soon," Morris told ESPN.com's Dan Graziano during a Monday phone conversation. "But life's crazy. Some other guys got nicked and bruised, and I got the opportunity to show the coaches what I could do, and they liked it."

Morris played college ball at Florida Atlantic, serving as the primary ball carrier on a team that went 1-11. Scouts saw a plodder who practically had "FULLBACK" stamped on his forehead.

Shanahan saw differently. Morris fit his vision as a running back who can make one cut and head upfield. Morris humorously says that negative rushes represent one of his "pet peeves."

Robert Griffin III

Through four games, Morris' 376 yards rushing leads all rookies. According to the Elias Sports Bureau (via The Washington Post) Morris and Griffin became the first pair of rookie teammates in NFL history to rush for four touchdowns each in their team's first four games.

It appears Shanahan might know what he's doing, after all.

