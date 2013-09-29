Alfred Morris, Darren McFadden injured in Oakland

Two big-name running backs were injured Sunday in Oakland as the Raiders fell to the Washington Redskins, 24-14.
Raiders running back Darren McFadden hurt his hamstring after just five carries, and he quickly was ruled out for the rest of the game. Redskins running back Alfred Morris headed for the locker room with a rib contusion in the fourth quarter and also quickly was ruled out for the rest of the game. He finished with 71 yards on 16 carries.
Rashad Jennings took over as the primary running back for the Raiders, while Roy Helu got carries for the Redskins.