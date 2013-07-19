Alfonzo Dennard reportedly won't be cut by Patriots

New England Patriots cornerback Alfonzo Dennard's recent arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence will not result in him being released, according to The Boston Globe.
Ben Volin reported Friday, via a league source, that the Patriotsdo not plan on cutting Dennard despite the arrest. Dennard already had received a 30-day jail sentence for assaulting a police officer before he was drafted last year.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport pointed out that Dennard's July 31 hearing might determine a lot regarding the cornerback's future (and possibly the Patriots' plans). Dennard's camp claimed to Rapoport last week that the cornerback didn't fail any field sobriety tests.
The July 31 hearing also might affect Dennard's standing with the league. The NFL might suspend Dennard under its personal-conduct policy.
The Patriots re-signed Kyle Arrington this offseason. He's a strong candidate to start if Dennard is suspended.