Alfonzo Dennard, Patriots CB, granted delay in assault trial

LINCOLN, Neb. -- New England Patriots rookie Alfonzo Dennard has been granted a delay in his trial on a charge of assaulting an officer.
The former Nebraska star has pleaded not guilty to assaulting an officer in April outside a bar in Lincoln, where he played cornerback for Nebraska.
Dennard's lawyer, Terry Dougherty, said Wednesday that a judge granted a continuance Dougherty sought because of his heavy trial schedule. Dougherty also says he needs more time to prepare Dennard's defense against the felony assault charge and two related misdemeanors.
Dougherty says the trial has been delayed at least until December, but a specific date hasn't been set.
