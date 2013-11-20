Around the League

Presented By

Alfonzo Dennard (knee) out for Patriots in Week 12

Published: Nov 20, 2013 at 02:38 AM

The New England Patriots will be without a key piece of their secondary when they face the explosive Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that cornerback Alfonzo Dennard underwent a small meniscus procedure over the weekend and will miss a few weeks, according to a pair of sources informed of his medical situation.

Dennard also missed Monday night's slugfest against the Carolina Panthers due to the injury. Despite the setback, the second-year defender practiced Wednesday, per NESN's Doug Kyed, but we aren't taking that as any indication Dennard is about to suit up.

Losing Dennard is a big blow to for the injury-ravaged Patriots. Cornerback Aqib Talib left Monday's game after aggravating a hip injury and defensive back Kyle Arrington was in and out Monday night with a groin injury. In a bit of good news, safety Steve Gregory made a surprise return to Wednesday's practice, per Kyed. We'll keep an eye on that.

Here's the rest of the day's big injury news:

  1. NFL Media's Steve Cyphers reported that Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was not stretching with teammates during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media. The Denver Post reported that Manning did take part in the team walkthrough. Manning has sat out several Wednesday practices this season, likely in an effort to take stress off his ailing ankles.
  1. Also for Denver, receiver Wes Welker (concussion) and tight end Julius Thomas (knee) were also held out of practice, according to multiple sources.
  1. The Ravens announced that tight end Dennis Pitta will practice for the first time Wednesday since undergoing August surgery to repair a dislocated hip. His return -- and it's unclear when that will happen -- to the field would represent a major boost for Joe Flacco and Baltimore's flat air attack.
  1. Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has swapped a hard cast for a brace on his injured ankle, the team announced. However, he remains week to week.
  1. The Browns signed Armanti Edwards last month to fill the void on special teams left by punt returner Travis Benjamin. It hasn't worked out as planned. Cleveland on Wednesday shipped Edwards to injured reserve with a tweaked ankle, just weeks after Benjamin landed on IR with a torn ACL.
  1. The Tennessean reported that Titans receiver Justin Hunterpracticed Wednesday after being cleared from the concussion he suffered in Thursday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Tennessee travels to Oakland to play the Raiders on Sunday.
  1. DJ Hayden's star-crossed rookie campaign is over. The Oakland Raiders announced Wednesday that the team's first-round draft pick has been placed on injured reserve with the nagging groin injury he suffered in practice prior to Week 10.
  1. Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is listed as questionable for Thursday night's tilt against the Falcons with foot and elbow injuries, but we fully expect the Pro Bowl pass-catcher to play against Atlanta. Also for New Orleans, running back Darren Sproles (ankle, knee) didn't practice and looms as questionable for the NFC South showdown.
  1. Mike Shanahan announced that Redskins receiver Leonard Hankerson will miss the rest of the year with a torn lateral collateral ligament in his left knee, according to The Washington Post. Meanwhile, dynamic tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) and defensive back Josh Wilson (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.

We recapped every Week 11 game on the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE