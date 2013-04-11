Alfonzo Dennard gets 30 days in jail, probation time

Dennard's jail stay will begin March 1, 2014, meaning the second-year cornerback will be available for training camp. The former Nebraska standout will receive credit for the three days he already has served behind bars, but he must perform 100 hours of "law-enforcement related" community service, the newspaper reported. Judge Stephanie Stacy said she would consider a motion aimed at shortening or eliminating Dennard's jail term if he follows all of the conditions of his sentencing.