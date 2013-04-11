Alfonzo Dennard gets 30 days in jail, probation time

New England Patriots cornerback Alfonzo Dennard was sentenced Thursday morning to 30 days in jail and 24 months of probation after he was found guilty last month of assaulting a police officer, a felony and resisting arrest, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.
Dennard's jail stay will begin March 1, 2014, meaning the second-year cornerback will be available for training camp. The former Nebraska standout will receive credit for the three days he already has served behind bars, but he must perform 100 hours of "law-enforcement related" community service, the newspaper reported. Judge Stephanie Stacy said she would consider a motion aimed at shortening or eliminating Dennard's jail term if he follows all of the conditions of his sentencing.
The NFL will review the incident involving Dennard, but no decision has been made yet as to whether the league will discipline him, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
The Patriots' seventh-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft was convicted in February on third-degree assault of an officer and resisting arrest following an incident in April 2012 in Lincoln, Neb. He was found not guilty on a third-degree assault charge involving a 22-year-old man.
Dennard -- projected to start across from Aqib Talib this season -- tumbled down draft boards after the incident, but the Patriots took a gamble on the talented cornerback. There was concern his sentencing might wipe him off the roster for part or all of the offseason -- if not longer -- but the Patriots' secondary remains intact heading into 2013.