Alex Smith trade might produce better pick for 49ers

If the Chiefs take advantage of an easy schedule to hit .500, 49ers general manager Trent Baalke will boast a first-, two second-rounders and three third-rounders next April. Just as we saw two weeks ago, those extra picks will allow Baalke to wheel and deal. He's not afraid to trade up for a top prospect in a position of need (first-round safety Eric Reid, for example), or trade down to stockpile currency for future deals.