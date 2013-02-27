Alex Smith trade impacts Chiefs, 49ers, Geno Smith and more

My first thought is: Poor Jamaal Charles . Now that Andy Reid has a quarterback, Charles will be underutilized, just like LeSean McCoy was in Philadelphia. Is there a support group for that? We can call it B.I.B.A. (Backs Ignored By Andy). Meetings every Monday morning at 9 a.m. -- you can conference in if you can't attend in person.

OK, here's the big thing I take away from this: The market for Alex Smith apparently was very small, which is sort of baffling. The trade value in return is pretty standard, considering what the price tag on a new contract with Smith will wind up being. But this trade was done early. There was plenty of time -- another 10 days at least -- to conduct a bidding war for the best available QB this offseason. There was plenty of time to get a package like this -- why wouldn't the Niners see if they could get a little more? Unless, of course, there wasn't going to be a bidding war. There's no way San Francisco pulls the trigger on this trade as quickly as it did unless the Niners knew no other teams would be interested -- either because of a specific salary-cap situation or, more likely, a lack of belief in Smith as a true franchise QB.