Alex Smith to table talks with Chiefs at some point

Alex Smith told NFL Network this month that he and the Kansas City Chiefs were engaged in a "continued, open conversation" about a contract extension, but the veteran passer is preparing for those talks to die down.
"You're getting to the point where either way, you want it to stop being a distraction," Smith said Wednesday, per The Kansas City Star. "You guys know how I feel about this, and it's the truth."
Set to make $7.5 million this season, Smith is ticketed to become a free agent after the season.
He says he want to stay with the team long-term, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported in May that the sides were "still far apart, with no progress." A source told The Star last week that "significant differences" still stood between the Chiefs and their starting passer.
"You're finally gonna cross a line where it's like, it's just football from here on out and I'm done not only talking about it with you guys, but even behind the scenes as well," Smith said. "We talk about eliminating distractions and that's a part of it. The focus needs to be on ball."
The clock is ticking in Kansas City.
