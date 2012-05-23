Alex Smith says San Francisco 49ers moving '100 mph'

"Let me tell you, things have not changed," Smith told The Sacramento Bee on Wednesday. "If you talk to anybody about the first day of Football School and it was like, 'Holy smokes.' I think it blew everyone's mind. I know Randy (Moss) came out here and was like, 'Holy smokes.' It was 100 miles per hour. This coaching staff, coach Harbaugh, only knows one speed. It's not 'relax' time, it's full throttle even more."