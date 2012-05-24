Alex Smith says 300-yard stat lines don't win games

Before the NFC Divisional showdown with the Saints, Alex Smith said he didn't care about how his yardage got compared to that of Drew Brees.
"I really don't care," Smith said. "I'm looking to outscore him. He can throw for as many yards as he wants."
Smith has taken that mantra into the 2012 season. He doesn't care that the 2011 49ers ranked so low in passing yards.
"This is the honest truth: I could absolutely care less on yards per game," Smith said Wednesday, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "I think that's a totally overblown stat. Because if you're losing games in the second half, guess what? You're like the Carolina Panthers and you're going no-huddle the entire second half and, yeah, Cam Newton threw for a lot of 300-yard games, that's great. You're not winning, though."