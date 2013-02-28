Alex Smith's family, friends happy about Chiefs' future

Publicly, Alex Smith can't discuss his trade from the San Francisco 49ers to the Kansas City Chiefs until at least March 12, when the new league year starts and the swap can be consummated.
His mother, however, can talk about how his family views the move.
Debate: Alex Smith trade fallout
"From my perspective, we're very excited about it," Pam Smith told the Kansas City Star from her home in San Diego. "We're very excited about the opportunity, the situation, the coach ... Andy Reid is an offensive-minded quarterback coach, and so well-respected and well-thought of, so we're really excited about that."
You have to love Mrs. Smith breaking down Andy Reid. We're guessing she must have read Around The League's analysis of the trade.
Pam Smith called her son leaving San Francisco after he was benched in favor of Colin Kaepernick "bittersweet."
Meanwhile, several of Smith's 49ers teammates took to Twitter to congratulate their former signal-caller.