Alex Smith of 49ers recovering from concussion

Alex Smith was one of three NFL quarterbacks to sustain a concussion on Sunday. A day later, San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said Smith is feeling better.
"(He's) doing much better, had a good night's sleep last night," Harbaugh said, via Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com. "And symptoms are positive today. He's visiting with a neurologist later this afternoon."
Smith was injured when he was hit on the back of the helmet by Rams linebacker Jo-Lonn Dunbar following a 4-yard scramble in the first quarter. Later in the drive, he experienced blurred vision after converting a first down on a 4th-and-1 sneak.
He remained in the game long enough to connect with receiver Michael Crabtree on a 14-yard touchdown pass, but was in obvious discomfort on the sideline before leaving for the locker room with his helmet off.
"What he expressed was that he came up from the sneak and had blurred vision," Harbaugh said. "He felt it would go away and he came over to the sideline and sat down. And felt like it was something that would go away, and it didn't. Then, he told me he had blurred vision, and that's when we made the move."
Harbaugh said team doctors were "very proactive" in how they handled Smith. The quarterback gets an extra day of recovery time with the Niners playing the Monday night game in Week 11. His availability at this point is unknown.