Alex Smith, Luke Joeckel on Kansas City Chiefs' radar

Around The League passed along a report Saturday that the Kansas City Chiefs "appear" to be the team most interested in a trade for San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Alex Smith.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport confirms the Chiefs have shown more interest than any other team in dealing for a quarterback who can step in as an immediate starter while rebuilding the rest of the roster. Per Rapoport, the 49ers spent the week "trying to lay ground" for a Smith trade and will do the same next week.
The Chiefs' plan doesn't stop at Smith, however. They might draft a developmental quarterback on the second or third day, counting on Smith's reputation as a leader and willing mentor.
Signs have been pointing toward coach Andy Reid targeting an offensive tackle rather than a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Rapoport reports Kansas City is high on Texas A&M tackle Luke Joeckel, which could mean impending free agent Branden Albert will be allowed to hit the open market.
While Nick Foles and Matt Flynn also are good fits for Reid's West Coast offense, Smith might offer the best combination of price tag in trade compensation and ability to make an instant impact. If the Chiefssucceed in keeping franchise-tag candidateDwayne Bowe to team with Smith, Joeckel and explosive playmaker Jamaal Charles, Reid's offense will be among the most improved in the league.