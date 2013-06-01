Alex Smith is 'everything' K.C. Chiefs thought he'd be

"He's been everything that we thought he was," Nagy said, according to The Kansas City Star. "He's a true professional. He's in his (playbook) every day. He's always asking questions, trying to get better. He's being a leader for the other (quarterbacks) as well."
Despite a 2-14 record in 2012, the Chiefs continue to build buzz as a potential AFC playoff contender in the upcoming season. A lot of that goes back to Smith, who adds stability to the most important position on the field.
Offensive coordinator Doug Pederson similarly is pleased, explaining that Smith has grasped the team's terminology and is proving that by how he runs the offense at the line of scrimmage.
"When he's out here on the practice field, he's a leader," Nagy said. "The guys look to him. The quarterback position is so important to be that leader, whether it's vocally or by your play. He does both of that. Having him be able to do that and have some of these younger guys look up to him, that's what we need, and that's what we expected he'd have, and he does have that."
So yes, the honeymoon period remains in effect in Kansas City. Smith isn't the focal point of the Chiefs' offense -- that designation belongs to Jamaal Charles -- but improved quarterback play sets the team up well for a quick rebound from a lost season.