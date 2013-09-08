Alex Smith guides Kansas City Chiefs past hapless Jags

In a 28-2 win over a hapless Jacksonville outfit, the Chiefs behind quarterback Alex Smith were more efficient, balanced and physical than the Jaguars from wire to wire.
Following months of wondering if Smith -- after two promising seasons with the San Francisco 49ers -- would revert to past calamities, he proved his growth under center was no fluke. Smith was Smith: Never a threat to scorch defenses with his arm but making one smart play after the next. He victimized Jacksonville's defense using his legs and his arm. Spreading the ball to nine different receivers, Smith's debut in Kansas City often recalled his 25 starts under Jim Harbaugh over the past two seasons.
It helps to have Jamaal Charles in the backfield. A flurry of offseason reports hinting Charles would play a key role both on the ground and through the air proved true.
Despite leaving the game for a chunk of the second half with a quad injury, Charles pounded out 77 yards on 16 carries and was targeted six times by Smith. Charles didn't set records, but he looms as a prototypical Reid back, showing the ability to slip off tacklers and pound for yardage after the catch. The most disappointing player for Kansas City? Dwayne Bowe, who was shut out early before pulling down four catches for 30 yards long after the game was salted away.
Kansas City is no masterpiece -- and it won't see another opponent this ugly all season -- but this is what Reid had in mind when he traded for Smith and drew up his plan to improve upon the 2-14 disaster he inherited.