Alex Smith guides Kansas City Chiefs past hapless Jags

Following months of wondering if Smith -- after two promising seasons with the San Francisco 49ers -- would revert to past calamities, he proved his growth under center was no fluke. Smith was Smith: Never a threat to scorch defenses with his arm but making one smart play after the next. He victimized Jacksonville's defense using his legs and his arm. Spreading the ball to nine different receivers, Smith's debut in Kansas City often recalled his 25 starts under Jim Harbaugh over the past two seasons.