Alex Smith excited for Chiefs offense ideal for his skills

"I don't know if I can talk about that," Smith initially joked about the Chiefs' plans to use Ault's scheme. "He's been a great addition. The more minds, the better. Who better to go to than the man who invented it? It's really great to get that background knowledge of how it evolved and how it came to be. Obviously, I had a little taste of it in San Fran, playing with Colin (Kaepernick), but now bringing him aboard -- Coach Ault -- great addition."