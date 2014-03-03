Alex Mack gets transition tag from Cleveland Browns

'ATL Podcast'
The Around The League team hits all the NFL's hottest topics in its award-winning podcast. Join the conversation. Listen
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Browns are planning to use their transition tag on Mack, according to a source informed of the team's plans.
By using the transition tag as opposed to the franchise tag, other teams will have the opportunity to make an offer for the Pro Bowl center in free agency.
The Browns can match any competing offer within five days. The transition tag lowers Mack's one-year price tag from $11.6 million to approximately $10 million.
Mack is Cleveland's No. 1 free-agent priority. He's been remarkably durable, playing every offensive snap over the course of his first five seasons. ProFootballFocus.com ranked Mack as the fourth-best center in football last season.
The transition tag decision comes after the two sides met this weekend. The purpose of the meeting was for Mack to get more acquainted with the new coaching staff and administration.
The latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" works through our top 101 free agents and responds to some heat from Donte Whitner.