Alex Green among injured Green Bay Packers runners

The Green Bay Packers can't keep a healthy running back. Alex Green missed practice Wednesday due to concussion symptoms, the team reported.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the symptoms were discovered after last week's win over the Chicago Bears, but he expects Green to be available Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Packers would be without their top three running backs if Green cannot go.
Cedric Benson is out for the year and James Starks is done for the regular season. Ryan Grant was brought back early this month. The Packers would be down to Grant, the encouraging DuJuan Harris and fullback John Kuhn.