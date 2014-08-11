Alex Boone on Tampa Bay Buccaneers' trade radar

The Buccaneers are looking outside the organization to bolster a beleaguered offensive line that thwarted Josh McCown's preseason debut in Tampa.
Having already yanked starting right guardJamon Meredith from the first-team offense, the Bucs have emerged as one of the team's hoping to pry holdout offensive lineman Alex Booneaway from the 49ers.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a person informed of the Bucs thinking, there is real interest in a Boone trade at the right price.
Another Buccaneers source tells Rapoport there have been no "real" conversations with the 49ers yet, but the front office touches base with all teams to discuss who might be available.
The conundrum for the Bucs is they are building a young roster and don't want to give away draft picks. Boone won't come cheaply in terms of dollars for a new contract as well as draft-pick compensation from the 49ers.
Tampa Bay's brass is high on raw but talented rookie Kadeem Edwards. In a perfect world, the fifth-round rookie would prove ready to hold down one guard spot while a solution emerges from the likes of Oniel Cousins, Jace Daniels and Patrick Omameh on the other side.
Of course, that bubble gum-and-bailing wire approach is subject to change if the 49ers are willing to accept a mid-round draft pick in exchange for a player who shows no signs of surrender in his contract demands.
