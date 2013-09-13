Alex Boone: I'd like to punch Clay Matthews in the face

Five days after the San Francisco 49erstook down the Green Bay Packers, it's time to move past the beef between Clay Matthews and Jim Harbaugh. The Packers linebacker was fined $15,000 Friday for his late hit on 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and Harbaugh has nothing left to say.
"I have zero reaction to the fines," Harbaugh said Friday. "At the direction of the league, I have nothing to say about that."
Harbaugh's starting right guard Alex Boonetook a different approach when asked what kind of fine he'd give Matthews.
"Probably punch him in the face," Boone said via CSNBayArea.com. "I don't want his money."