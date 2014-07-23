Alex Boone fails to report to San Francisco 49ers camp

Tight end Vernon Davisreported to Niners camp on Wednesday. The same cannot be said for guard Alex Boone. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Boone is not reporting on Wednesday, according to a source who has spoken to him.
The decision is not a surprise. Rapoport reported over the weekend that Boone would not report to camp unless he was given a new deal. Boone has two years left on his current contract, which is scheduled to pay him $2 million with a roster bonus of $200,000 in 2014 and another $1.2 million in 2015.
The 49ers aren't known to rip up contracts, and giving a new deal to Boone could create issues with Davis and Michael Crabtree -- two other impacts players on offense looking for a new deal. Rapoport reported that the Niners only negotiate with players who report for camp -- it's one of the reasons Davis showed up.
Boone's leverage lies in his excellent play and the Niners' dearth of options behind him at guard. Boone has been a starter in 32 regular season games and eight postseason matchups over the past two seasons, establishing himself as a rock on a strong line.
Here's one holdout that could potentially have some legs.
