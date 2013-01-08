Alec Baldwin to host '2nd Annual NFL Honors' Super Bowl Eve

Published: Jan 08, 2013 at 03:34 AM

The night before the two top teams kick off Super Bowl XLVII, the National Football League will salute its best players, performances and plays from the 2012 season with a star-studded football and entertainment event -- 2nd Annual NFL Honors" -- a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Saturday, February 2, 9 to 11 p.m. ET on CBS.

Current and former players such as Jim Brown, Dwight Clark, Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders and Steve Young are scheduled to be in attendance as the NFL and The Associated Press announce their annual accolades in an awards show format. "NFL Honors," which debuted last year in Indianapolis, is now an annual event from the Super Bowl city. The winners will be on hand to accept their awards.

Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin returns as the host of the show from the famed Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans. The show will feature a live performance from One Republic.

Kicking off the night will be "Super Bowl Saturday Night presented by Xfinity," a red carpet show on NFL Network from 8 to 9 p.m. ET featuring the sights and sounds of Super Bowl week and many of the stars who will be celebrating the best of the NFL later that evening.

Among the awards that will be announced will be the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes a player's off-the-field community service as well as his playing excellence.

Seven of the awards will be from the AP. Those awards, which include AP Most Valuable Player and AP Coach of the Year, are voted on at the end of the regular NFL season by a nationwide media panel of 50 people who regularly cover the league. The ballots are tabulated solely by the AP.

The AP is providing the list of honorees to the NFL for the program, and any advertising or sponsorship on the broadcast is being handled separately and independently by the NFL.

The full list of awards that will be presented will be:

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Papa John's
AP Coach of the Year
AP Offensive Player of the Year
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year presented by Pepsi Max
Pepsi Max Rookie of the Year
GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year
NFL.com Fantasy Player of the Year presented by SAP
Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by Lenovo
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year presented by Pepsi Max
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
Bridgestone Play of the Year
"Greatness on the Road" Award presented by Courtyard Marriott
Salute To Service Award Presented by USAA

Top-Tier Sponsors of "NFL Honors" include Bridgestone, Comcast, Lenovo, Papa John's, Pepsi, SAP.

Associate Sponsors include FedEx, GMC, Courtyard Marriott, USAA.

"NFL Honors" is an NFL Network production in association with Dick Clark Productions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW