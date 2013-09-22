Aldon Smith will take indefinite leave of absence

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith suited up Sunday in the team's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. It's uncertain when he will play for the Niners again.
Team CEO Jed York announced after the game that Smith will not face the St. Louis Rams on Thursday night. Smith was arrested Friday morning under suspicion of driving under the influence. Smith was not suspended, but it is unclear when he will return to the team. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a 49ers source, that Smith is voluntarily entering a treatment facility either this Monday or Tuesday. Once Smith registers at the facility, he will be placed on the Niners' non-football injury list, per Rapoport.
"He will take an indefinite leave of absence," York told reporters Sunday.
Smith, who is out of jail on bail, addressed reporters at his locker after the game.
"First off, I wanted to apologize to the team, to the organization, my family everybody I let down," Smith said. "I also wanted to let it be known that this is a problem, and this is something I will get fixed and do everything in my power to never let this happen again. I also wanted to let everybody know once again that I am sorry, and like I said, this won't happen again."
Smith previously was arrested on a DUI charge in Miami Beach in 2012. In that case, Smith completed a program for first-time DUI offenders and received a lesser charge of reckless driving.
"I will support Aldon as long as he's willing to work at this and fight to get better," York said. "I believe Aldon wants to tackle this problem, and we're going to do everything we can do to help him with this."