Aldon Smith to see more snaps for 49ers in Week 11

The San Francisco 49ers are prepared to unleash Aldon Smith on Sunday againstDrew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
"I think he's ready this week to get back to playing a lot," 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Thursday, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "And he'll play a lot this week."
Smith took just 12 snaps in his first game back after missing five contests while receiving substance-abuse treatment.
Fangio intimated that Smith's snap count would have been higher in Week 10 had the Carolina Panthers thrown more.
Fangio declined to say whether or not Smith will start. Dan Skuta, who replaced Smith in the starting lineup, will play despite a foot injury. Skuta and rookie Corey Lemonier have stood in well for Smith, but neither of them bring the same type of production.