Aldon Smith receives 12-day sentence, probation

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith was sentenced in a Santa Clara County Superior Court on Friday related to a May no contest plea to three felony counts of illegal possession of an assault weapon and two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
A judge sentenced Smith to 12 days in county jail with a one-day credit, according to a court document obtained by NFL Media from public information officer Joseph D. Macaluso. However, that sentence can be served on work crew on Mondays, starting July 28. That would mean Smith would have to show up for work crew the day after some games.
He also receives three years probation, a $2,000 punitive fine, 235 hours of community service and cannot possess guns or ammunition during probation. The weapons charges were reduced to misdemeanors.
The gun charges stem from a party Smith threw at his house in 2012. Two people were shot at the gathering and Smith was stabbed. Three illegal assault weapons were found in a search of the home.
"The 49ers organization is aware of today's proceedings," Niners general manager Trent Baalke said in a statement. "We are pleased that Aldon has moved past this phase of the process, and will support any action the NFL may take with respect to this matter. The organization will continue to support Aldon's efforts to grow personally from this experience."
The Niners star took a leave of absence from the team last season and voluntarily checked into a treatment facility following the arrest for* *DUI. He missed five games in total.
The 24-year-old got into more trouble following the incidents. He was booked April 13 for the false reporting of a bomb threat at LAX. However, charges were never filed. He also was arrested on a DUI charge in Miami Beach, Florida, in 2012. He was convicted of reckless driving in that case.
The sentencing for the weapons and DUI charges was originally set for July 25, but surprisingly was moved to Friday.
Smith is subject to potential discipline under the NFL's personal-conduct policy.