Aldon Smith not fined for kicking RGIII in 49ers' win

Aldon Smith's kick to the groin of Robert Griffin III generated plenty of chatter this week, but it didn't generate a fine.
The league office confirmed to NFL Media on Friday that the San Francisco 49ers pass rusher was not docked for his fancy footwork in Monday night's trouncing of the Washington Redskins.
Griffin acknowledged this week that his father was worried enough about the boot RGIII absorbed "in the gonads" to visit him in the locker room after the loss. Quelling long-term concerns, Griffin assured reporters Tuesday: "There will be an RGIV."
Here's the rest of this week's key fines handed down from on high:
»Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay was docked $15,750 for a hit to the facemask of Cleveland Browns quarterback Jason Campbell.
»Texans defensive lineman Antonio Smith was fined $15,750 for hitting Jaguars passer Chad Henne in the head and neck region in Houston's loss to Jacksonville.
» The league slapped Dolphins pass rusher Cameron Wake with a $15,750 bill for his hit on Panthers signal-caller Cam Newton in Carolina's 20-16 win over Miami.
»Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long and fullback Tony Fiammetta each were fined $7,875 for their roles in Sunday's tussle with St. Louis. Rams pass rusher Chris Long wasn't fined for leaving bench during the fray.
» Sigh ... Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was docked $7,875 for his throat slash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
»New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was docked $10,000 for a hit on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.