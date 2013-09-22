Aldon Smith 'might play sparingly' for 49ers vs. Colts

Aldon Smith will play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ersafter being arrested Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.
While Smith will be on the field, the outside linebacker might play sparingly, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning," citing a team source.
According to Rapoport, the 49ers believe their hands are tied by the collective bargaining agreement in terms of the discipline they can dole out for non-football reasons. Sunday's action also might be the last time we see Smith for a little while.
Jay Glazer of Fox Sports first reported that the 49ers are pushing to possibly have Smith check into rehab for his substance abuse problems as early as this week. Team sources tell Rapoport that's an option, but nothing has been decided yet. If that happens, it could keep Smith out several weeks.
Smith, 23, previously was arrested on a DUI charge in Miami Beach in 2012. In that case, Smith completed a program for first-time DUI offenders and received a lesser charge of reckless driving, said Ed Griffith, spokesman for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.
Smith also was named in a recent lawsuit filed by a man who claimed he was shot during a June 2012 party hosted by Smith at his San Jose area home. Smith reportedly was stabbed at the gathering.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" details what to watch for in every Week 3 matchup. Click here to listen and subscribe.