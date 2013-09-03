Aldon Smith, Delanie Walker named in suit over alleged shooting

Linebacker Aldon Smith and tight end Delanie Walker, teammates the previous two seasons on the San Francisco 49ers, were named in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a man who claims he was shot during a June 2012 party that Smith hosted at his San Jose, Calif., home.
Ronndale Esporlas, who filed the suit in Santa Clara County, also alleges that the NFL players illegally fired weapons.
Smith, who reportedly was stabbed at the party, said Wednesday, via The Sacramento Bee, that he was not surprised by the lawsuit.
"Things happen, and you've just got to focus on the things you do," Smith said. "So I'm focused on playing against Green Bay, and see how it goes."
"Most definitely I was shocked, to see something like that on national TV with my name put through the mud," Walker told The Tennessean. "But I'm not focusing on that."
According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by NBC Bay Area, Smith and Walker consumed large amounts of alcohol and were brandishing and firing guns in the air in an attempt to end the party. Smith and Walker allegedly knew the handguns they were brandishing were possessed illegally, according to Esporlas, and fired rounds on numerous occasions. According to the court document, Walker then moved from the balcony of the home to the driveway, where he allegedly fired more rounds into the air and toward some people at the party.
Esporlas claims a group of people near the street then fired shots back at the house, and he was caught in the crossfire. Esporlas says he was shot twice and "sustained serious, catastrophic and permanent injuries," according to the suit.
The party started on June 29, 2012 and went into the next day. The players allegedly charged $10 for entrance into the party and $5 per drink.
Smith, the 49ers' 2011 first-round draft pick, earned first-team All-Pro honors last season after recording 19.5 sacks and 49 tackles. Walker had 21 receptions for 344 yards with three touchdowns last year with the 49ers and signed with the Tennessee Titans in March.
Titans coach Mike Munchak said the lawsuit would not be a distraction as the team prepares for Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"It's something that happened a long time ago. It will all be settled for sure," Munchak told The Tennessean. "I am sure he handled himself well in the whole situation. It is not something we're concerned about."
The Sacramento Bee also reported Wednesday that the 49ersissued a statement saying they have been "aware of this matter concerning Aldon Smith for some time. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, but will have no further comment at this time, as this is an ongoing legal matter."