Aldon Smith, Delanie Walker named in suit over alleged shooting

According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by NBC Bay Area, Smith and Walker consumed large amounts of alcohol and were brandishing and firing guns in the air in an attempt to end the party. Smith and Walker allegedly knew the handguns they were brandishing were possessed illegally, according to Esporlas, and fired rounds on numerous occasions. According to the court document, Walker then moved from the balcony of the home to the driveway, where he allegedly fired more rounds into the air and toward some people at the party.