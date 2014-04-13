Aldon Smith booked on false report of a bomb threat

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith was booked on a false report of a bomb threat at the Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.
A Los Angeles World Airport police spokesperson released the following statement to NFL Media:
"At approximately 1400 hrs, a 24 year-old Aldon Jacarus Ramon Smith, a resident of San Jose, California, was going through Terminal 1 screening where he made a comment indicating that he was in possession of a bomb. Los Angeles Airport Police made contact with him in the gate area where he became uncooperative. After conducting their investigation, LA Airport Police took suspect into custody and transported him to LAPD-Pacific division where he was booked for California Penal Code 148.1(a) - False report of a bomb threat."
Smith posted $20,000 bail and was released Sunday night.
Niners general manager Trent Baalke released the following statement:
"We are disappointed to learn of the incident today involving Aldon Smith. As this is a pending legal matter and we are still gathering the pertinent facts, we will have no further comment."
Smith has been in the news for multiple off-field issues. He pleaded not guilty in November to three felony counts of illegal possession of an assault weapon. He also missed five games in 2013 while in a substance abuse treatment center. The 49ers must decide if they want to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract by May 3.
