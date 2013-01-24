Aldon Smith benefits from Charles Haley's sack tips

Aldon Smith set a San Francisco 49ers record with 19.5 sacks in 2012. You wouldn't think he needs many tips.
Smith, however, hasn't had a sack since Dec. 9. So he listened when Charles Haley had a few suggestions for him before last week's NFC Championship Game.
"He gave me tips in our first five seconds of talking," Smith told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area on Wednesday. "It was legit. He said, 'You need to turn your foot like this and start rushing like that.' And I was like, 'All right.' "
The 49ers coaches added up eight hits and 10 pressures on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan for Smith. Haley, who is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, just might know what he's talking about.
"You can tell he played football and was a great player," Smith said. "He was really intense. You can tell it's still inside of him. He has a lot of things that made him successful, and he wants to share his knowledge."
The last thing the Baltimore Ravens want on Super Bowl Sunday is Smith finding his groove. Baltimore allowed 38 sacks during the regular season -- the 13th most of 32 teams. Joe Flacco isn't a threat with his feet, so pass protection will be an even bigger priority against a dangerous 49ers front seven.