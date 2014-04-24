Aldon Smith airport case referred to Los Angeles city attorney

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has referred Aldon Smith's case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor consideration, prosecutors announced Thursday.
The San Francisco 49ers linebacker was booked into jail April 13 for false reporting of a bomb threat at Los Angeles International Airport. Smith is out on $20,000 bail.
Airport police said Smith was going through screening at Terminal 1 when he said something that indicated he had a bomb. Police contacted him in the gate area, and Smith became uncooperative. He eventually was taken into custody.
Smith's case was sent to the district attorney's office, but county prosecutors only handle felony cases within the city of Los Angeles. The city attorney's office handles Los Angeles misdemeanor cases.