Alberto Riveron named NFL senior director of officiating

Riveron made his NFL debut as a side judge in 2004 before being promoted to referee in 2008, earning the distinction as the NFL's first Hispanic referee. He officiated in six playoff games, including serving as the referee in the AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots following the 2011 season. Riveron's final on-field assignment was as the referee for the Wild Card playoff game this past season between the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans.