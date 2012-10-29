Alameda Ta'amu re-instated by Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-instated rookie nose tackle Alameda Ta'amu on Monday after suspending him without pay two weeks ago following an Oct. 14 incident that led to his arrest.
Ta'amu faces more than a dozen charges, including three felony counts for fleeing police, aggravated assault and aggravated assault by vehicle.
Ta'amu allegedly led Pittsburgh police on a wild car chase through the city's South Side neighborhood. According to the criminal complaint, police said he hit multiple parked cars, drove on the wrong side of the road and drove his car at officers when they attempted to pull him over. The complaint said police considered shooting, but did not because of the large number of pedestrians and motorists around.
According to The Associated Press, Ta'amu fled on foot once his vehicle became disabled. He then allegedly resisted officers when they tried to arrest him.
Ta'amu took a blood alcohol test and registered .196, twice the legal limit.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.